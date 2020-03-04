March 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a much cooler and overcast start to the day with many folks in the Southern South Plains receiving ample amounts of rainfall. This trend will continue throughout the rest of today and into much of your Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms spreading farther north. There is no severe weather expected, but visibility will be reduced and localized flooding could become an issue in areas with training storms. This means it is imperative to drive with caution and take your time to get to where you need to go safely. Temperatures will also continue to drop, moving from the upper 50’s and low 60’s today, into the upper 40’s by tomorrow. Thankfully, as the rain clears out, temperatures will rebound back into the 60’s and 70’s with more sunshine on tap. Our only other rain chance within the next seven days will come on Sunday and it will be very isolated compared to this event.