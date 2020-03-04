March 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Scattered showers. High 59.Tonight: Increasing rain. Low 38.Tomorrow: Widespread rain. High 47.

Dust off your rain gear! We're tracking a sustained period of rainfall over the next 36 hours. A warm front associated with a low pressure system located near the Midland/Odessa region will slowly lift north this morning supplying the energy for showers to develop after 8 AM. This activity will start in our southern counties before it slowly lifts north. This will give us scattered rain in the central and northern South Plains by later this morning and afternoon. Scattered showers will continue on and off throughout the day today before more widespread rainfall develops overnight tonight.

After midnight, many places will a steady and heavy rainfall as our next round moves in from the south once again. This rain will continue all throughout the day tomorrow, impacting your morning and evening commute. Rain accumulations will really spike tomorrow when we receive the bulk of the rain. However, after today and tomorrow, nearly 2" of rain is expected in our southern counties with the Hub City seeing anywhere from 1" to 1.50". High rain accumulations and dry soils mean that we will be dealing with localized flooding especially throughout the day tomorrow. Don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder throughout this event, but none of this activity will be severe.

Not only are we tracking rainy conditions today and tomorrow, but also cooler weather. Highs this afternoon won't stray much from the mid to upper 50s. You'll really feel the cold air by tomorrow as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Unfortunately, with windy and damp conditions it will feel a lot colder.

Showers will clear out by Wednesday evening leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds clear out by Thursday as temperatures rebound back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Warm conditions will stick around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. By Monday, we have the potential to see highs in the lower 80s. Stay tuned.