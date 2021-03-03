March 3rd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a much warmer, beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures rebounding back into the mid-70’s. We will have another warm day tomorrow, but it will be accompanied with cloudy and rainy conditions. This will be followed by another drastic cool down back into the upper 50’s on Friday. Thankfully, temperatures will rebound quickly over the weekend and for the beginning of next week! Sunshine will also return, but be prepared for windy and dusty conditions on and off throughout the next seven days.