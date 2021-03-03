March 3rd, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has a look at this year's spring severe weather season, and gives us a few tips on how to prepare!

Severe weather is just around the corner! In the South Plains, our typical severe weather season lasts from the middle of March through early July. With an active severe weather season expected, now is the time to make a safety plan for you and your family. There are several things you can do in order to prepare. We'll go over the best options to keep you and your family safe during hail storms, flash floods, damaging wind events and tornadoes. One way you can protect your family safe from all of these events is with a NOAA Weather Radio.