March 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a much cooler and rainy day across the South Plains with highs struggling to get into the low 50’s. The rain will be replaced with patchy fog tonight and into early tomorrow morning as this system slowly clears out of the region so make sure to drive with caution. Then we will see this chilly forecast quickly disappear beginning tomorrow with sunshine returning and highs rebounding back into the mid to upper 60’s for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. Our next rain chance will be much more subdued with only about 20% coverage on Sunday morning and afternoon. After that, sunshine will return yet again, and we will see temperatures drop into the upper 70’s to start next week.