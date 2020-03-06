March 5th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a much warmer and sunny day across the South Plains with highs reaching back into the upper 60’s. Temperatures will drop slightly tomorrow in the low 60’s, but rebound quickly as we head into the weekend and the beginning of next week. Sunshine will remain abundant for the next two days, but rain will return on Sunday so keep your umbrellas handy! Windy conditions will also return as we head into the weekend so fire weather will become a risk. Therefore, it is imperative you proceed with caution when burning of any kind. Sunshine will reemerge on Monday with another rain chance returning mid-week so make sure to stay tuned for updates!