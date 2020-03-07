March 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a beautiful, warm and sunny day across the South Plains with highs reaching back into the low to mid-60’s. Temperatures will remain in this range for the next two days and then will jump back into the mid to upper 70’s for the first half of next week. Sunshine will remain abundant tomorrow, but rain will return on Sunday so keep your umbrellas handy! Windy conditions will also return as we head into the weekend so fire weather will become a risk. Therefore, it is imperative you proceed with caution when burning of any kind. Sunshine will re-emerge on Monday with another rain chance returning mid-week so make sure to stay tuned for updates!