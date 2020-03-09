Good evening and happy Sunday! We’ve had some very beneficial rains throughout the South Plains today. And we’re watching more rain move through the region this evening. This second round of rain this evening could have a few embedded thunderstorms, however, no severe weather is expected. Everything clears out just in time for our commute Monday morning, and we’ll have a mostly sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the upper 70s! Clouds begin to fill in again ahead of our next storm system on Wednesday, and by Thursday we’ll see rain chances increase in the evening. By Friday, more rain is in the forecast with the possibility of a few storms as well. All of this activity moves out just in time for Saturday, before yet another chance for rain enters the forecast by next Sunday.
March 8th, 2020 10PM Weather
