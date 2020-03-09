March 8th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday everyone! It has been yet another beautiful Saturday here across across the South Plains, hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy it because there's some more rain on the way for tomorrow. It will be a fairly mild and breezy night tonight with a south wind anywhere from around 10 to 20 mph and lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will begin to increase after midnight, and by the mid morning hours of Sunday, we could see a few showers in the region. By Sunday afternoon, we expect to see the rain increase in coverage and intensity, with moderate to heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. The rain clears out by Sunday night and we can look forward to a mostly sunny start to next week. However, rain chances look to increase by the end of the week with highs mostly in the 70s.