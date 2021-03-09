March 9th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 70’s. The warming trend will continue tomorrow as well with the 80’s making their return. Unfortunately, these nice temperatures will be accompanied with extremely windy and dusty conditions, making being outdoors a bit undesirable. This will be followed by another cool down as well as showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. These will begin on Thursday evening and continue through at least midday on Saturday. As they enter the region, there is a risk that they could become strong to severe so make sure to stay weather aware on Thursday night. Strong winds and dust will return over the weekend and continue through the beginning of next week so please be cautious while barbecuing and avoid burning if possible.