May 10th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! A bit of a cloudier day today compared to yesterday. We’ve seen a southeast throughout most of the day which has helped usher in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and provide us with more cloud cover. We’ll see this trend through the overnight hours with lows in the mid 50s. After midnight, we look to see our first round of showers and thunderstorms push through and clear out just in time for our Monday morning commute. Monday will be mostly cloudy with off and on again showers throughout the day, with the second round of widespread showers and thunderstorms coming through the South Plains by the evening hours. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather for most of the region with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. For Tuesday, we’ll see another chance for some showers and even a few thunderstorms with highs in the 80s. And even into Wednesday, there looks to be still a few lingering showers and storms before the sunshine returns for the latter half of the week with highs in the 90s.