May 10th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! We couldn't ask for better weather today, the sun was shining and temperatures were in the 70s! As we head into tonight, we'll see clouds begin to increase ahead of our next weather maker with lows in the 50s. For Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies and the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these, especially to the southwest of Lubbock could turn severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. So if you have any plans outside, remember, when thunder roars, head indoors! The chances for rain only increase heading into the beginning of next week. Our best chance looks to be on Monday, with widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, there doesn't look to be a severe threat with these (but that can change), which is exactly what the doctor...or meteorologist ordered: rain and thunderstorms with no severe threat :). Rain chances stick around for the first half of Tuesday before we clear out by midweek. The heat returns by Wednesday with highs back into the 90s through about Friday which is when we'll be watching our next chance for rain.