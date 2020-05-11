May 11th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening everyone. Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the 1970 EF5 Tornado touching down in downtown Lubbock, claiming the lives of 26 residents, injuring 1500 people and causing millions of dollars worth of damage. We have come a long way in our forecasting abilities and in our available resources since this event, but it is still important to always make sure you are staying weather aware on severe weather days.



Ironically enough, we are expecting severe weather this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire South Plains under the Slight Risk category for severe storms tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Timing looks to be beginning as early as 4PM this afternoon with storms clearing out of the region after 2AM Tuesday morning. Biggest threats will be large hail averaging around ping pong sized and 70 MPH wind gusts. There will also be an isolated tornado threat and moderate flooding potential. Please stay weather aware, bring your pets indoors, stay off the roads during this time frame if possible and cover your vehicles.



Tomorrow we will see another similar start to the day with lows in the mid-50’s, highs in the low 80’s and a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon and early evening hours. This trend will continue in Wednesday as well with storm chances continuing to diminish, but not disappearing completely, and temperatures continuing to rise into the low 90’s.