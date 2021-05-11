May 11th, 2021 AM Weather

Happy Tuesday! We saw some much needed rain sweep through the southern portions of the South Plains Tuesday morning. Those storms bringing heavy isolated rainfall and localized flooding to certain areas with some rainfall totals getting up to one and a half inches of rain. Those storms moved out of the region by mid-morning, leaving the rest of the region with cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the upper 50s. We will see cooler weather through Thursday before we finally see move average like temps and possibly some more rain on the way for the weekend.