May 12th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful start to the day with highs back around average in the low 80’s. Just like yesterday, we will be watching for another chance of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon into early this evening. Thankfully, coverage will be less today and so will the severity. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Western and Central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats.



Wednesday, however, looks like a much more active day with severe categories ranging from Marginal all the way to Enhanced. This increases the further East you go. Tomorrow’s threats will increase in intensity and coverage with large hail 2″+ diameter and winds gusts around 60-70MPH along with an isolated tornado threat. Timing will also begin mid-afternoon and will continue into the late evening hours. Please stay weather aware, bring your pets indoors, stay off the roads during these time frames if possible and cover your vehicles.



The remainder of the work week is looking much quieter with highs moving back into the low 90’s and abundant sunshine across the region. Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday morning, but coverage looks to be minimal.