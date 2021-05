Some folks could be wake up to some fog on this Thursday morning, and temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s with cloudy skies. The fog should move out of the region by mid-morning, leaving the rest of the day with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today in the mid to upper 70s. As the weekend approaches, expect more average temperatures in the mid 80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms to impact the region over the next several days.