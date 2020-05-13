May 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful start to the day with highs back above average in the mid to upper 80’s. However, this afternoon we will be watching for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms many of which will be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Central and Eastern South Plains under the Enhanced Risk Category with the Western South Plains under the Slight and Marginal Risk categories. Timing is looking to be mid-afternoon through about midnight tonight. The biggest threats will be large hail of 2″+, damaging wind gusts of 70+MPH, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding. Please stay weather aware, bring your pets indoors, stay off the roads if possible and cover your vehicles.
The remainder of the work week is looking much quieter with highs moving back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s and abundant sunshine across the region. Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday morning, but coverage looks to be minimal.