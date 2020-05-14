May 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful start to the day with highs back above average in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Unlike yesterday, we expect to continue to see clear conditions for the rest of the evening, making it a great night to get a walk or jog in, after temperatures start to cool off. Tomorrow will be very similar to start, but just like yesterday, we will see another chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Eastern South Plains under the Slight Risk Category with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the biggest threats. Shower and thunderstorm chances linger every day for the next five days so keep an umbrella handy and make sure to stay weather aware!