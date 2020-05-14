May 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Clouds clearing. Windy. High 91.Tonight: Clear & breezy. Low 64.Tomorrow: PM strong storms. High 90.

Last night's storms are well off to the east but they did leave some lingering clouds to the central South Plains and Rolling Plains. Clouds will clear out later this morning leading to mostly sunny conditions. Winds will pick up later this afternoon out of the SW at 15-20 mph ushering dry and hot air. High temperatures will max out in the low to mid 90s. Dry, hot, and windy conditions means an elevated fire weather threat for later this afternoon.

The heat sticks around tomorrow as highs once again reach the lower 90s. We'll get some relief from the heat by the evening in the terms of rain cooled air. Showers and storms will begin to pop up after 4 PM starting along the I-27 corridor. They'll quickly begin to form a line to the east as they strengthen. Scattered storms will slowly push east but will exit out of the area before midnight. There is another severe weather threat for tomorrow, but not as great as yesterday. As of now, Lubbock is in a marginal risk for severe weather with a better chance to the east as they are in a slight risk. We'll get an update from the Storm Prediction Center later this afternoon for any changes.

The passage of a cold front Friday night will give us highs this weekend in the mid 80s. A few more rain chances are possible both Saturday and Sunday but precipitation will not be as widespread as Friday.