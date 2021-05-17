May 17, 2021 KLBK AM Weather

There is a moderate risk of severe weather across most of South Plains today. Storms will begin to develop on a dryline in eastern New Mexico and move east into the Texas Panhandle between 2pm and midnight, bringing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, 80 MPH wind gusts, baseball sized hail and possible tornadoes. The storms will intensify as it cross the I-27 corridor and moves off into the Caprock. A second round of storms will likely impact the region from 2 am through 8 am Tuesday morning. As these storms move through the region today make sure you have a way to get weather related alerts and keep it on KLBK for the latest updates.