May 17th, 2020 10Pm Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! It’s been another beautiful day across the South Plains today, hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy it after the relatively active weather week last week. For tonight, we’ll see a very quiet night in store, lows will fall to around 60 degrees. For Monday, the main weather story will be the heat, with high pressure in control, we’ll see highs soar into the mid and upper 90s across the region, so make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you’re going to spend any amount of time outdoors. There’s a small chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorm, however, most of us will remain dry. Tuesday will be another hot day with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the 90s. By Wednesday, high pressure will begin to weaken its grip over our area and allow temperatures to fall ever so slightly to the lower 90s. With an upper low parked off the California coast this week, we’ll see little disturbances spiral off the main low and give us nearly daily chances at a few showers and storms. It won’t be a complete wash out, but the chances are there through the end of the week.