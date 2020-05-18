May 17th, 2020 10Pm Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot start to the day, but just like Wednesday, we are watching for strong to severe storms to push across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central South Plains under the Slight and Marginal Risk Categories with the Eastern South Plains under the Enhanced Risk Category. Timing is looking to be mid-afternoon through about 10PM tonight. The biggest threats will be large hail of 2"+, damaging wind gusts of 70+MPH, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding. Please stay weather aware, bring your pets indoors, stay off the roads if possible and cover your vehicles.

Over the weekend, storm chances will diminish, but not disappear, so keep an umbrella handy and continue to watch the forecast closely. Temperatures will dip back into the low to mid-80's with another warm up expected for the middle of next week.