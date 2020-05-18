May 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sunny & hot!. High 96.Tonight: Clear & warm. Low 66.Tomorrow: A scorcher! High 97.

Get ready for a hot stretch of weather. High temperatures today and tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 90s with areas to the south seeing the triple-digits. While it will be hot today and tomorrow its by no means record breaking. Our record high temperature today is 103° from 2003 and tomorrow's high temperature is 105° from 1996. We get a brief break from the heat as highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s before temperatures on Thursday rebound back into the 90s.

Despite the heat, the forecast will remain pretty quiet over the next several days with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday an isolated shower or two is possible, but it may not reach the ground. Dry air will be in place of the lower levels of the atmosphere. Anything that falls as precipitation tomorrow will most likely get evaporated before it even reaches the ground.

While a dry microburst event will be likely on Tuesday, Wednesday may be a different story. Isolated showers will begin to develop during the afternoon and evening, but we're not expecting this to be a dry microburst event. Otherwise, the forecast remains dry through about the weekend where we'll be monitoring more rain for Saturday and Sunday.