May 19th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: A scorcher! PM isolated showers. High 97.Tonight: Cloudy & warm. Low 61.Tomorrow: Much cooler. PM isolated rain High 78.

Whew. It was downright hot yesterday. High temperatures maxed out in the upper 90s and triple-digits. Another hot day is expected today as temperatures quickly climb into the upper 90s and 100s. Areas to the NE will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s thanks to a cold front that's stalled across the northern South Plains.

Much of today will remain sunny and hot, we can't rule out a few isolated showers and storms later this afternoon. Some of this activity will start off as a dry microburst before eventually making it to the ground. A few stronger storms are possible to the north as there is a marginal risk in place for a slim area. Otherwise, not much severe weather activity is expected.

Tomorrow will be refreshing as highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tomorrow we'll be under mostly cloudy conditions. A few isolated showers and storms possible during the PM but no severe weather is expected. The rain chances continue into Thursday as we're watching a few isolated showers and storms once again. As of now, we are in a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday. We'll be watching this for any updates from the Storm Prediction Center.

We turn dry by Friday as high temperatures rebound to the lower 90s through the weekend. The dry conditions won't last for long as we're monitoring rain for Memorial Day Weekend and Memorial Day.