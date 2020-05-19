May 19th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with highs back in the mid-90’s. Tonight we will see a few storms pop up with some potentially becoming strong to severe. This will be the case tomorrow as well, but with some much cooler temperatures expected (dipping into the low 80’s). The Storm Prediction Center has place the Eastern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category tonight and then the Central South Plains under the Slight Risk Category tomorrow. Biggest threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and an isolated tornado threat. Storms linger into Thursday, but temperatures rebound quickly back into the low to mid 90’s with more sunshine on tap. That means it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and of course, don’t forget about your pets! Looking ahead, rain returns by the holiday weekend so keep your umbrellas handy!