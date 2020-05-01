May 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a much hotter day across the South Plains with highs moving into the upper 90’s and triple digits. This will be the case tomorrow as well with more sunshine on the way! We will see a small system push through this evening which could fire off a few thunderstorms that could be strong to severe, but coverage will be isolated at best. Despite this, the Storm Prediction Center has place the Northeastern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category so make sure to stay weather aware! Thankfully, we will see a brief break from the heat with a mini cool down expected for Sunday with highs dropping into the upper 80’s. However, we warm right back up into the upper 90’s and triple digits again on Monday. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets! Sunshine will remain abundant through the middle of next week with a few windy days expected. We will also be watching for some much better rain chances arriving as early as next Thursday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!