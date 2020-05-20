May 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Strong PM storms. High 82.Tonight: Dry & mild. Low 59.Tomorrow: Hot & sunny. Slight chance east. High 92.

Get ready for another round of severe weather this afternoon and evening. First, we have to get through a very humid morning. Dewpoints are in the 60s, which for West Texas standards is oppressive. Storms will begin to fire up after 3 PM starting around the state line. This line will begin to strengthen and increase in coverage and it slowly progresses east. The severe storms will continue through the evening but clear out before midnight.

We have been upgraded to a slight risk for severe weather for this afternoon. Main threats include large hail and damaging winds, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Looks like the severe weather threat will be over before midnight.

Tomorrow will be less busy as sunshine will dominate and high temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s. While much of the day will remain dry, we can't rule out an isolated shower to our east. Friday will be pretty much a carbon copy of tomorrow, with the exception of slightly hotter air.

The 90s continue for Memorial Day Weekend, but we are also monitoring the potential for precipitation Saturday through Tuesday. Despite the potential rain for Memorial Day, things turn cooler with highs in the upper 70s.