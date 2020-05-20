May 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the low 80’s. Just like yesterday, late this afternoon into this evening we are watching for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central South Plains under the Slight Risk Category with our biggest threats being large hail of 2″+ diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH, flooding and an isolated tornado threat. Storms linger into Thursday, but the severe threat and coverage looks to be much less. Then temperatures are expected to rebound quickly tomorrow and through the weekend back into the upper 80’s to the mid-90’s with more sunshine on tap. That means it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and of course, don’t forget about your pets! Looking ahead, rain returns by the holiday weekend so keep your umbrellas handy!