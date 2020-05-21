May 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This afternoon, we are watching for yet another chance for strong to severe storms, but unlike yesterday, these will mostly impact our far Eastern counties. This will be the case for your Friday as well so make sure to stay weather aware if you live in this region! Storm chances will increase over the holiday weekend, but sadly this will not cool our temperatures off so still remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and of course, don’t forget about your pets! We will finally cool back off to around average next week with storm chances continuing almost daily.