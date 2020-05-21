May 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

First up are the EF-0s and EF-1s. As some of the weakest tornadoes possible, they're also some of the most common. Damage associated with these can range anywhere from peeled roofing and damage to siding for EF-0s to overturned mobile homes and loss of exterior doors and shattered windows for EF-1s.

National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jody James explains. "When we talk about an EF-0 or even an EF-1, we're talking about winds up to around 100 mph. Still will do some damage, usually in those kind of wind speeds if you're just in a standard home, you're probably okay in there. We don't always know that though when the tornado is ongoing, that's why we encourage people to go to a better shelter or an interior room for example."