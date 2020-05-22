May 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Hot & sunny. Isolated shower east. High 93.Tonight: Clear & warm. Low 65.Tomorrow: PM isolated strong storms. High 91.

A busy holiday weekend is on tap with storms chances all three days. However, if you have the day free today it will be a good one to spend by the pool. High temperatures today will top out in the low to mid 90s under abundant sunshine, although we can't rule out an isolated shower or storm to the east later this afternoon. If you are planning to travel to the east today be aware of the severe weather potential. A slight risk and enhanced risk for severe weather are in place. All modes of severe weather are possible.

If you're staying in town this weekend we have storm chances returning. The first half of Saturday will remain mostly dry, but after 4/5 PM we'll start to get some storm development off to the west. This line of storms will continue to strengthen and increase in coverage throughout the evening hours. Most of the storms will be out of the area before midnight, with a few lingering showers to the east. As of now, we are in a marginal risk for severe weather for tomorrow PM. This could change though as we get new updates from the Storm Prediction Center.

More storms are possible on Sunday as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Sunday AM we could see a few isolated storms but the better chance for more widespread activity will be on Sunday PM. The rain continues into Monday AM & PM as highs fall into the mid 70s.

Precipitation chances continue looking ahead for the rest of the week as high temperatures hold strong into the 70s.