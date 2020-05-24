May 23rd, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! All the severe storms from earlier today have moved mainly to the east off the Caprock, but not before dropping incredible amounts of rain, hail, and even a tornado in Garza County. For tonight, we will see a few lingering showers in the area, mainly to the east, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. For Sunday, our atmosphere will recharge and the threat for severe weather is in the forecast again, so don’t let you guard down. The threats for tomorrow look to be identical to today, with large hail and damaging winds probable and isolated tornadoes possible. So stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. Rain chances stay in the forecast for most of next week, with highs below average in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s.