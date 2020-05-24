May 23rd, 2020 10PM Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! We have had another beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with highs back in the low 90’s. Just like yesterday, a few of our far Eastern counties could see some strong to severe storms, but the rest of us will remain dry. This will not be the case tomorrow though as we watch for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms impacting the majority of the South Plains beginning late afternoon and continuing through the evening hours. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding will be the biggest risks. This trend will continue every afternoon/evening for the next six days so it is imperative that you stay weather aware for the last week of May. We also want to remind folks that due to the holiday weekend, we know that more people will be outdoors so remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning will be another daily threat. Finally, we will see a slow cool down after tomorrow with highs moving from the low 90’s to the mid-80’s on Sunday and then the mid to upper 70’s for the first half of next week. Despite the arrival of more comfortable temperatures, sunshine will still be abundant so please continue to stay sun safe by wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated and taking breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!