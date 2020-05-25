May 25th, 2020 12PM Weather

Today: Scattered showers and storms. High 68.Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cool. Low 51.Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Unseasonably cool. High 74.

Another round of severe weather is possible this afternoon and evening. We're starting off this morning with overcast conditions but dry.A few showers are possible late morning/early afternoon, but the better widespread storms will come after 2 PM. This activity will look to continue through the overnight hours, but the severe weather threat will be over before midnight. Hail 1-2" and 60-70 mph winds will be the main threats this PM. Tornadoes are looking unlikely, however, with the ample amount of rainfall we've received this weekend we can't rule out localized flooding.

Along with the showers and storms this afternoon, temperatures will be MUCH cooler than the past several days. Highs will range anywhere from the lower 60s to the mid 70s. KLBB's high temp today is 68° which is certainly cold for this time of year, but it won't beat the coldest high temperature for today. Today's coldest high temperature is 59° from 1995.

Unseasonably cold air sticks around for the next seven days along with much calmer conditions. Our next chance for rain comes Thursday, but remains isolated in nature.