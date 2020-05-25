May 25th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a very active Memorial Day weekend and the trend looks to continue tonight as well with more potential storms on the way. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central South Plains under the Slight Risk category for strong to severe storms, beginning early evening and continuing through a little after midnight. Biggest threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and an isolated tornado threat. Please make sure to bring your pets indoors, cover your cars and to stay weather aware! We could see a few isolated storms stick around tomorrow but otherwise sunshine will take over for the next few days with high temperatures slowly transitioning back to average. We will see the upper 70’s tomorrow and the mid 80’s by Wednesday, but Thursday we are watching for another chance of storms and in turn, another drop in temperatures.