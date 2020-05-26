May 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! After a very active Memorial Day weekend, we finally have a break from the stormy weather. Isolated showers are still possible tonight and tomorrow, but nothing severe is expected. Cloud cover is expected to increase on Thursday as we watch for a better chance of rain, but yet again nothing severe is in the forecast at this time. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80’s throughout the rest of the month with more sunshine expected tomorrow, Friday and over the weekend. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside.