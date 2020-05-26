May 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sun & clouds. A PM isolated shower. High 78.Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 56.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. A PM isolated shower. High 85.

A chilly start to the morning as temperatures are in the lower 40s and 50s. Another unseasonably cool day is on tap as highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly cloudy will conditions will persist throughout much of the day, although we can't rule out a few isolated showers this afternoon. While this won't be widespread rain, we're not tracking a severe weather threat for today. The isolated rain chances continue tomorrow and Thursday. However, just like today, we're not expecting a severe weather threat.

Otherwise, our main focus will be on the unseasonably cool air sticking around over the next several days. Tomorrow will be the warmest with highs in the mid to upper 80s and some areas to the SW seeing the 90s, but this is considered average for this time of year. The warm conditions won't last for long as Thursday's high temperatures return to the mid 70s.

Looking ahead, highs rebound back into the mid 80s by Sunday and Monday with another rain potential on Monday. Unfortunately, the cooler air doesn't stick around. The Climate Prediction Center is hinting on above average temperatures within the next 6-10 days with below average precipitation.