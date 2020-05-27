May 27th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 80’s. This will remain the case for the rest of the month of May as well as the start of June with abundant sunshine expected. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside. Rain chances have diminished greatly, but we are still expecting a few isolated chances on and off throughout the next week – specifically on Thursday and Monday. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected at this time, but still make sure to stay weather aware. Even if we see no severe threats, lightning and flooding can still have detrimental impacts.