May 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Temperatures lately have been up and down, which is very typical for west Texas weather this time of year. We’ll get more dry air this afternoon, with more clouds than sunshine. The cloud cover will help to keep high temperatures lower than yesterday and below average for this time of year. The wind will be from the north at 10-15 mph, with a high temperature of 84°. The wind will be closer to 10 mph on Friday afternoon and the clouds will clear the area tomorrow morning. Expect sunny skies and more dry air. We do need to see rain, but we will not see any in the near future, so the deficit for 2020 will continue to increase. The high temperature on Friday will make it to 83°.

