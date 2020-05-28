May 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 80’s. This will remain the case for the rest of the month of May as well as the start of June with abundant sunshine expected. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside. Rain chances have virtually disappeared with only an isolated chance this evening. We will watch next Tuesday night for our next small chance, but models continue to back off tremendously. Even if we see no severe threats, lightning and flooding can still have detrimental impacts so make sure to stay weather aware!