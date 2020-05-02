May 2nd, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! It has been another very hot and dry day today with highs reaching near record levels for many of us across the South Plains. For tonight, we’ll see a very pleasant evening taking shape, with winds dying down and lows expected to be on either side of 60s degrees. For Sunday, a weak front will stall near the region, and depending on where it stalls will depend greatly on how hot your area gets tomorrow. If you’re north of the front, temperatures will be in the 80s, but if you’re south of it expect another hot day with highs in th mid to upper 90s. The aforementioned front will retreat back to the north on Monday giving the entire region one more very hot day with highs back in the upper 90s before a stronger cold front sweeps through on Tuesday that will drop our temperatures area-wide back to near seasonal averages. Unfortunately, the front will come through dry with no chances of rain. However, we do see the return of some chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. With this being so far away, it will be worth watching to see if models can come together and give us a better chance, but for now we’ll keep the chance low and will be watching it carefully.