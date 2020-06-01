May 31st, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! Another beautiful Sunday is in the books for us here across the South Plains! For tonight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s. Some low clouds will fill in by around sunrise for our Monday and they’ll stick around for most of the day, especially for our friends to the southeast. A few afternoon showers are possible off the Caprock as a weak low pressure system currently in Northern Mexico makes its way north. No severe weather is expected, so hopefully you get one of these passing showers as we need the rain! Things begin to dry out and heat up as we head into the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies expected and highs increasing from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the low to mid 90s by the end of the week.