May 31st, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! It's been an absolutely beautiful day, I hope you are able to get out and enjoy it! If not, don't worry, tomorrow is shaping up to be almost identical to today, but maybe just a few degrees warmer. Our next chances of rain look to enter the picture on Monday and Tuesday with a trough of low pressure entering the region from northern Mexico. Highs will be in the 80s for both days with lows in the 60s. By Wednesday, we'll see temperatures increase to the low 90s with the chance of a few dry line thunderstorms through about Friday. Some of these could be severe, so make sure to stay weather aware for the end of next week. We'll be watching it very closely. But until then, get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!