looks beautiful and mild, but we are watching for a few possible morning showers on Sunday.
May 4th, 2020 Evening Weather
Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and HOT day across the South Plains with temperatures reaching ear record highs in the triple digits. Thankfully, the heat will disappear for at least a little while with highs plummeting back into the upper 70’s tomorrow. This will not be accompanied with any rain so expect more sunshine on tap. A slow warm up will follow with highs moving back into the low 80’s on Wednesday and the upper 80’s and low 90’s on Thursday before our next big cool down just before the weekend. This drop will be accompanied with a small chance for rain so make sure to stay tuned for updates and keep your umbrellas handy! Mother’s Day