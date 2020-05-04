May 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- More high heat till be seen across west Texas this afternoon. The wind is going to be out of the west, which will down slope from the mountains of New Mexico, warm up and spread east. That means we will be looking at highs near 100° in the central counties and just over 100° off the Caprock. There will be sunny skies today, with that wind at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 99°. A cold front will push south from the panhandle after sunset this evening. That is really going to give us a major change by tomorrow. We're still going to have sunny skies and dry air. However, the high temperature will only make it to 77°, which is well below average. Wind will stay at 15-20 mph.

