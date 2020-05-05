May 5th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and MUCH cooler day across the South Plains with temperatures dropping back below average into the mid to upper 70’s. A slow warm up will follow with highs moving back into the low 80’s on Wednesday and low 90’s on Thursday before our next big cool down just before the weekend. This next drop will be accompanied with a small chance for rain that will begin Thursday night and continue into early Friday morning. As of this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with the Eastern South Plains under the slight risk category for strong to severe storms On Thursday evening so make sure to stay for updates and stay weather aware! Mother’s Day weekend looks beautiful and mild, but we are watching for a few possible showers on Sunday so make sure to keep an umbrella handy!