May 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting at average in the low 80’s. The warming trend is expected to continue tomorrow with the low 90’s making their return just before our next big cool down on Friday. This next drop will be accompanied with a small chance for showers and thunderstorms that will begin Thursday night and continue into early Friday morning. As of this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with the Eastern South Plains under the slight risk category for strong to severe storms on Thursday evening with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the biggest threats so make sure to stay for updates and stay weather aware! Mother’s Day weekend looks beautiful and mild, but we are watching for a few possible showers on Sunday so make sure to keep an umbrella handy!