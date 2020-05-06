May 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Spectacular! High 82.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Windy. Low 58.Tomorrow: Strong winds. PM isolated storms. High 91.

Another great day is on tap as highs return to near average this afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the SE at 5-10 mph with wall to wall sunshine. Today will be a great day to spend outdoors before the 90s return by tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be a busy day on the weather front. Highs will be about ten degrees above average into the lower 90s. A low pressure system moving over the South Plains tomorrow will pick up winds sustained at 20-30 mph. That same low pressure system will swing a dryline through the area tomorrow afternoon helping to spark a few showers and storms. This activity will begin to develop after 5 PM tomorrow evening and move out of the area before midnight. A few of these storms could be severe as our eastern counties are in a slight risk for severe weather while Lubbock and the central South Plains are in a marginal risk for severe weather.

After the passage of this low pressure system and dryline, a cold front will sweep through the region early Friday morning dropping high temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s, and picking up winds. Winds throughout the morning and afternoon will be sustained out of the NNE at 30-35 mph with gusts of 45 mph. Winds will calm down by Friday evening.

Mother's Day weekend looks fantastic. Highs will hold steady in the 70s with relatively light winds. Our next weather make will arrive Monday and Tuesday as we're tracking our next rain chances.