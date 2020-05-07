May 7th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re going to see changes in west Texas again today. This time, high temperatures will be climbing up more than ten degrees above average. There will be more clouds than sunshine, with wind at 20-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times. A dry line will move through Lubbock between 3:00-5:00 pm. Nearly all will be dry; with a limited probability of a thunderstorm in Hall, Cottle and King Counties. Thunderstorms will miss nearly all of us and even in those counties listed, the shot at seeing a storm is very low. Lubbock will make it to 96°, which is 15° above average. However, a cold front will move in by 5:00 pm. That is going to keep it windy tonight and tomorrow, with a much cooler day on Friday. We’re going to have plenty of sunshine, with no clouds. The high temperature will only be 68°.

