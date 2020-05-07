May 7th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with temperatures moving back above average into the low to mid-90’s. Sunshine will disappear quickly late this afternoon as we watch for our next round of showers and thunderstorms to push through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with the Eastern South Plains under the slight risk category for strong to severe storms this evening with large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes as the biggest threats so make sure to stay for updates and stay weather aware! This will all end by about midnight tonight with just a few stray showers lingering into early Friday morning. After that, expect a much cooler FINALLY Friday with highs only reaching into the upper 60’s. We will warm up slightly over the weekend with sunshine expected for much of your Mother’s Day festivities. However, there is more showers and thunderstorms expected to begin late Sunday night and to continue for the first half of next week.