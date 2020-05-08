May 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Strong winds. Gusts of 45 mph. High 68.Tonight: Winds calming. Cool & clear. Low 42.Tomorrow: Light breeze. Unseasonably cool. High 74.

Things turned pretty gusty early this morning thanks to the passage of a cold front. Wind gusts topped out at nearly 65 mph in some places with Lubbock International Airport maxing out at 53 mph. These windy conditions will stick around throughout the morning and afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts as high at 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 12 PM CDT. Calm conditions will begin to set up later tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mother's Day weekend looks fantastic. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with relatively calm winds, although they will pick up Sunday evening at 15-20 mph. Much of Mother's Day will remain dry with the exception of the late evening when a few isolated showers begin to develop. The bulk of the rainfall will arrive Monday and Tuesday, and we are closely monitoring Wednesday and Thursday for rain as well. As of now, no severe weather is expected, but we'll keep a close eye on it.