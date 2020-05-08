May 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cooler day across the South Plains with highs dropping into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. We will warm up slightly over your Mother’s Day weekend with highs back in the upper 70’s and we are expecting more beautiful and sunny conditions. Make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you plan to spend time outdoors! However, late Sunday evening and through the first half of next week, we are expecting more showers and thunderstorms to push through the region. Some of these could be severe so make sure to stay tuned for updates! Despite the storms, the warm up will continue with unseasonably warm conditions, aka the 90’s, returning on Wednesday and Thursday.