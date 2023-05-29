LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday evening weather update for May 29th, 2023.

Happy Memorial Day; thank you to all of those who have served and actively serving in the military. What a beautiful day to honor those who have passed serving for our country; here in Lubbock we have reached a high of 83 degrees with minimal winds.

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Conditions will remain fairly dry until Wednesday. Tuesday will reach a high of 88 degrees. Skies will be clear and sunny and winds will remain low out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Overnight into Wednesday, we will reach a low of 63 degrees. Wednesday will see a high of 86 degrees. Winds will begin out of the south and shift more southeast at 12-18 mph. We will see the storms return late Wednesday night, and they will stick around for several days.

Thursday morning will have a low of 63 degrees and a high of 82 for the day. Conditions will be windy with gusts as high as 35 mph. Thunderstorms will return with a chance of severe weather after lunch time. Precipitation chances will be 20% for.

Thursday night will get down to 61 degrees. The high for Friday will reach 84, with thunderstorms across the region. Our precipitation chance will be 20% again.

Friday night will reach a low of 59 degrees. Saturday will be filled with heavy rain, our chances bumping up to 40% for the area. We will have thunderstorms remaining for the next couple of days into the weekend.

Saturday night will bottom out at 59 degrees with thunderstorms lasting most of the morning. Sunday will reach a high of 79 degrees with scattered thunderstorms and showers. Our precipitation chances will be 20%.

Sunday night we will have storms continued for most of the early hours. Monday will reach a high of 78 degrees, with conditions slightly cooling off. Winds will be out of the northeast at a low speed of 5-10 mph. Precipitation chances will remain at 20%.

Start the week strong!

-Kathryn