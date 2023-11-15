LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday night weather update for November 15th, 2023.

Tonight: Patchy dense fog. Low of 49°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 73°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Dense fog will fill back into the region tonight, especially over southwestern areas. As a result, a dense fog advisory has been issued for Lea, Gaines, and Dawson counties from 1-9 AM CST for visibility at or less than 0.25 miles. Factor in extra time for your morning commute, keep your headlights, and drive below the speed limit to ensure yours and others safety! Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s to low 50s by sunrise with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest 8-12 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, November 16th, 2023. Dense Fog Advisory effective 1-9 AM CST Thursday, November 16th, 2023.

Short Term:

Afternoon sunshine returns on Thursday! Highs will peak in the upper 60s to mid 70s, with southwesterly winds of 12-18 MPH. Overall, mostly cloudy conditions will persist through Saturday, with highs falling back into the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday behind a weak front. Isolated showers will be possible north of Highway 62/82 Saturday, with minimal rainfall amounts possible. Most of the region will remain dry. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s, with Saturday morning being the coolest. Texas Tech takes on UCF at The Jones this Saturday for their last home game of the season. Gametime temps will be in the 50s and 60s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky persisting throughout the game. Dress in layers, and cheer on those Red Raiders!

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 15th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

We will quickly rebound to the 70s Sunday ahead of our next strong cold front. That cold front will drop highs into the 50s Monday and Tuesday. 60s are on track for Wednesday, with abundant sunshine returning to the region by then. Behind the front, winds will be very strong out of the north. Gusts as high as 35-45 MPH are likely Monday and Tuesday, making it feel even colder than the actual temperatures! Morning lows will fall back below freezing for some Monday morning, with the majority of the KLBK viewing area dipping below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday and Monday, especially over northeastern areas. Rainfall totals look to remain minimal at this time.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 15th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 15th:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Average High: 64°

Record High: 85° (1965)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 10° (1916)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

