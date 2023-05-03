LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening severe weather update for May 3rd, 2023.

Another round of severe storms will be possible across the South Plains this evening through the overnight hours. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for areas in yellow below. This includes locations such as Brownfield, Seagraves, Plains, and Lovington. Areas in dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. This will include the remainder of the KLBK viewing area.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023.

Our main concern exists with the potential for damaging wind gusts around 60-70 MPH, and large hail up to the size of golf balls (1.75″ in diameter). Areas that see the strongest storms will also have to deal with the potential of seeing heavy rainfall. Some localized flooding is likely. If you happen to come across a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Severe weather threat levels tonight through Thursday morning.

Storms are expected to begin developing along the Texas/New Mexico state line from 6-8 PM CDT this evening. Storms will begin to impact central portions of the KLBK viewing area from 9-11 PM. Storms will move off the Caprock into the Rolling Plains between 11 PM – 1 AM. These are the expected arrival times. Storms will last for an additional hour or two after this window.

