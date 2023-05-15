LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for May 15th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Low of 55°. Winds ENE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Storms north late. High of 83°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Although no rain is expected tonight, we will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. Winds will be calm out of the east-northeast around 8-12 MPH. Areas of patchy dense fog are expected, so be sure to factor in extra time for your morning commute and keep your headlights on low beam. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s around sunrise Tuesday morning.

We will see peeks of sunshine on Tuesday, even though a partly to mostly cloudy sky is forecast for the KLBK viewing area. Daytime highs will peak in the upper 70s to mid 80s, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. After 5-7 PM, we will begin to see showers enter the forecast area from northeastern New Mexico. Although they aren’t expected to be severe, we would see some gusty winds out of a few of these storms. Areas along and north of Highway 62/82 and west of Interstate 27 will have the best chance to see isolated showers and storms. Isolated showers and storms will linger over western areas through sunrise, as lows bottom out in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will feature more scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will peak in the 70s and 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. A few of the strongest storms could produce rainfall totals of 0.25″-0.50″ and gusty winds as high as 60 MPH. No widespread severe weather is likely. Isolated showers will linger overnight, as temperatures settle in the 50s and 60s.

Isolated severe storms will be possible on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds of 60-70 MPH, and hail up to 1.50″ in diameter will be the main concerns. The strongest storms will produce some locally heavy rainfall, so watch out for flash flooding! Remember to turn around, don’t drown. High temperatures will be close to seasonal averages, peaking in the upper 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature a few showers and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 15th:

Sunrise: 6:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:41 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 103° (1996)

Average Low: 56°

Record Low: 34° (1967)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

