LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for May 24th, 2023.

Good morning, South Plains! This morning we have a slight reprieve from the thunderstorms here in Lubbock. That will not last long!

Today: We have a high of 77 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 mph. Skies will be cloudy throughout the entire day, with high humidity. Rain chances will be 40% over the South Plains.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are very likely, mainly developing over the South Plains and far southwest Texas Panhandle late this afternoon. They will move eastward and expand in coverage this evening. Some storms have the potential of being severe, possibly producing golf ball sized hail (1.0″). Wind gusts could get as high as 70 MPH.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night storms will continue until the early hours, and should be fully moved out of our region by 11:00 A.M. on Thursday. Thursday will see a high of 80 degrees. Winds will be coming from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Skies will be cloudy and light showers could occur throughout the day. Rain percentage will be 40%.

Thursday night storms will begin again, giving us a higher chance around 50% for precipitation and thunderstorms. Our low for the night will be 62 degrees.

Friday will slightly cool down, reaching 78 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 12-18 mph. Storms will begin mainly after 1:00 P.M. Rain percentage will be 40%.

Friday night thunderstorms are likely before midnight. Some storms have the potential of growing into severe weather.

To kick off the weekend, conditions are looking wet and another chance for thunderstorms. Saturday will have a high of 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southeast with speeds around 12-18 mph. Skies will be cloudy with little to no sunshine. Rain percentage will be 40%.

Saturday night storms will occur once again. We could see almost 2 inches of rain by Saturday according to the GFS and european models.

Sunday will have a high of 82 degrees. Showers are likely throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies will be cloudy. Rain percentage will be 40%.

Sunday night will have the possibility of severe weather once again, with a low of 60 degrees.

Tuesday sunshine will begin to peak out again. Our high will be 83 degrees. Winds will remain out of the south at 12-18 mph.

Stay safe during this severe weather!

-Kathryn