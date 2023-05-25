LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for May 25th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered storms late. Low of 61°. Winds ESE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A.M. storms, P.M. severe. High of 76°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

We will remain dry around the region through midnight tonight. Showers and storms will enter the northern South Plains around 4 AM Friday morning. Storms will continue into the morning hours, bringing the potential of damaging winds and large hail to areas north of Highway 82! Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s by sunrise on Friday, with showers and storms continuing for portions of the KLBK viewing area.

Friday will start off wet and stormy! Scattered showers and storms will linger through the morning into the early afternoon hours, eventually exiting eastern areas around 3 PM. As storms exit out east, more storms will begin developing in eastern New Mexico! These storms will grow in coverage and intensity as they move into the South Plains. Strongest storms will produce hail upwards of 2″ in diameter, wind gusts as high as 75 MPH, and even an isolated tornado or two. Highs will peak in the 70s and 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning looks mostly dry for now, with low temperatures settling into the 50s and 60s.

Saturday looks stormy once again, especially later in the afternoon through early overnight hours. Daytime highs are on track to peak in the 70s and 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Strong to severe storms are expected. Damaging wind gusts upwards of 75 MPH, hail near 2″ in diameter, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flooding will all be possible. Storms will linger late Saturday into the overnight hours. Temperatures will eventually bottom out in the 50s and 60s close to sunrise Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Sunday, resulting in locally heavy rainfall and isolated severe storms around the region. Once again, damaging wind gusts upwards of 75 MPH, hail near 2″ in diameter, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flooding will all be possible. Make sure you’re staying weather aware throughout the day, and monitoring radar. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Shower and storm activity will linger overnight, as lows cool into the 50s and 60s once again.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 25th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 25th:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:48 PM CDT

Average High: 87°

Record High: 102° (2012 & 2017)

Average Low: 60°

Record Low: 44° (1924)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx