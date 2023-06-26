LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday weather update for June 26th, 2023.

Happy Monday, South Plains! Today the heat will not be going anywhere…

We will see a high of 100 degrees here in Lubbock. Conditions will be very sunny with winds out of the east shifting more southeast at 5-10 mph. Around 4:00 this evening we will see some thunderstorm development around the New Mexico state line and head our way. The precipitation chance will remain around 10%. The main threat will mostly be some high wind gusts, upwards of 65 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop down to 74 degrees as our low. It will be a warmer evening all across the region with our southern counties remaining in the upper and mid 70s as the low. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Tuesday will be very hot all across the South Plains. Our high will top out at 107 degrees. Conditions will be warm and windy with winds out of the south and gusts as high as 35 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny. Heat advisories will be likely for portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night will drop down to 75 degrees; a very warm night. Wednesday will remain with triple digit heat bringing a high of 105 degrees. Heat advisories will be likely for portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Wednesday night will drop down to 74 degrees. Thursday will reach 102. Conditions will be very windy Thursday blowing from the south at 20-25 mph.

Thursday night and Friday morning will remain warm with a low of 74 degrees once again. Friday will begin to slightly cool down; our high will be 99 degrees with some showers and thunderstorm development. These thunderstorm chances will remain throughout the end of the week and through the weekend.

Friday night’s low will get to 71 degrees. Saturday will warm to 95 with a 20% chance of thunderstorms throughout the day and evening.

Saturday night will cool to 68 degrees and Sunday will warm up to 92 degrees. Showers will continue throughout the weekend. Winds will be out of the northeast 10-15 mph. Skies will be 10-15 mph. Precipitation chances will remain around 10%.