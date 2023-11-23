LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for November 23rd, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Cold front late. Low of 34°. Winds SE→ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Much colder. High of 46° before sunrise. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Clouds will continue to increase across the region tonight as a cold front begins to enter the region from the north. Temperatures will fall behind the front, with the northwestern half of the region seeing their high temperature for Friday occurring before the sun even comes up! Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s around the region, with the warmest temperatures remaining over southeastern areas. Winds will shift from the southeast to the east-northeast behind the cold front. Wing gusts as high as 25-30 MPH can be expected.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, November 24th, 2023.

Short Term:

As our cold front continues to push through the region on Friday, clouds will hang on around the region. Areas on the Caprock will have high temperatures occur before sunrise, peaking in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Areas off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains will see more sunshine throughout the day on Friday, resulting in highs in the 50s. During the late afternoon and evening hours, we will see light rain develop over northwestern areas. As the sun sets and temperatures drop, we could see a transition over to a wintry mix. Areas north of Highway 62/82 have the best chance of seeing this wintry mix Friday night through late Saturday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s around the region. As of now, no widespread snow accumulation or icy impacts to roadways are likely. However, there could be a few slick spots, so be extra cautious if you are out and about early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, highs will warm back above average as we dry out. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s to upper 40s around the forecast area. Saturday night into Sunday morning could feature another wave of winter weather north of Highway 62/82, and east of Interstate 27. Minimal accumulations possibly resulting in some patchy slick spots on area roadways. Be sure to travel extra cautiously early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, more sunshine will return to the region as highs climb into the 40s and 50s around the KLBK viewing area. Sunday night into Monday morning looks to be the coldest night of the season, with lows in the upper 10s to upper 20s expected around the region.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 23rd, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Monday through Thursday of next week will feature warmer temperatures. Highs will vary from the upper 40s to low 60s each day. Monday looks to be the coldest day, with Wednesday being the warmest. By Thursday, a disturbance will move over central portions of Texas, and could provide added moisture and cloud coverage across the South Plains. As a result, we’ve dropped Thursday’s highs to be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Morning lows will be close to freezing each day next week, so make sure to remember the 4 Ps! Bring in pets and plants that are sensitive to the cooler temperatures, wrap any exposed pipes to keep them from bursting due to liquid expanding inside of them when it freezes, and check on your people to make sure they have a way to stay warm!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 23rd, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CST

Sunset: 5:41 PM CST

Average High: 61°

Record High: 84° (1965)

Average Low: 34°

Record Low: -1° (1957)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

