LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for September 4th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 70°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 102°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Lubbock set a new record high temperature of 102° on Tuesday, breaking the old record high of 101° set back on this date in 2000.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible, especially over northwestern areas, through 10 PM. No significant rainfall is expected, bit gusty winds close to 50 MPH will be possible in and around this activity. Occasional cloud-to-ground lightning will also be possible. We will keep a few winds around overnight, with winds remaining breezy around the region. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH out of the south-southwest are expected, with gusts around 30 MPH likely. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Tuesday.

The current record high temperature for the city of Lubbock for Tuesday is 102°, and was set back in 2000. The current forecast calls for us to tie that record, with temperatures around the region ranging from 95°-110°. Hottest temperatures will remain off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be seasonably warm, with lows bottoming out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be a degree or two cooler for most areas, but highs will still remain above average. We will see temperatures peak anywhere from 95°-108° across the KLBK viewing area under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be sustained out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning looks to remain warm, as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday looks to be a record-shattering hot day! A high of 104° is currently forecast for the city of Lubbock. This would break the old record of 99° set back in 2012 by 5°! The all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of September in the city of Lubbock was 105°, occurring on September 19th, 1930. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH under a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. Thursday night into Friday morning will warm, as lows only cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances return to the forecast Saturday, and will remain in the forecast through at least Monday of next week. Before the rain arrives though, we will be dealing with record-breaking heat around the region for at least one more day on Friday. Highs then will vary from 95°-108° around the region, with a forecast high of 103° for Lubbock. Highs will range from 92°-102° on Saturday and Sunday, before falling into the 85°-95° range on Monday. Showers and storms will increase across most of the region, but especially northeastern areas, as a cold front moves into the region. This will drop temperatures some, but we will likely remain at, or slightly above average. Precipitation chances look to remain slightly above average through the middle of the month. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 4th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 4th:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:09 PM CDT

Average High: 88°

Record High: 101° (2000)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 46° (1915)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx