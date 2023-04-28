LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday evening weather update for April 28th, 2023.

Happy Friday, South Plains! We’ve made it through the week; this weekend is looking promising!

Tonight: Skies are starting to clear up. Precipitation will taper off as we drop to the 30s. Our low will be 37 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 mph.

Tomorrow: Saturday is going to be a great day with a high of 76 degrees. Winds will be minimal with a maximum speed of around 18-20 mph. Skies are going to be sunny with very small cloud coverage. Get to placing a tee time or whatever outdoor activities you desire!

Saturday night will be warmer with a low of 36 degrees. We will get up to the upper 80s with a high of 88 degrees! Winds will pick up with higher gusts around 35 mph. Speeds will remain around 18-22 mph for the day.

Sunday night will bottom out at 47 degrees. Clouds will move in to start the week with a lot of sky coverage for Monday. Our high here in Lubbock will reach 79 degrees.

Tuesday will remain somewhat consistent with a low of 50 degrees and a high of 79. Storms will return possibly bringing us some showers; a 30% chance of showers here in Lubbock.

The clouds will remain with some showers overnight into Wednesday. Our low will get to 53 degrees, with a high of 81. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. The chance of precipitation will be 20%.

Thursday morning will reach a low of 57 degrees and a high of 84. Winds will start to shift westward at speeds of 12-18 mph. Skies will somewhat clear up towards the end of the week.

Friday will be another warm day with a low of 55 and a high of 86 degrees. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Enjoy the weekend and soak up the sun!

-Kathryn