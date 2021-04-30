Nick’s Final KLBK Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cool air will stick around today, which means it will not feel like the end of April. There will be a few leftover showers this evening and tonight with low coverage. Even with low coverage, it’s so nice to talk about seeing rain in West Texas. Wind today will only be at 10-15 mph, which is average for our area. Lubbock can expect to see more clouds than sunshine with a high temperature of 71°. The average high for today is 79°. Tomorrow will see cloudy skies. There will be a few showers in the region during the morning hours. Coverage is going to be 10%, so they will be more miss than hit. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cool with a high temperature of only 70°, which is ten degrees below average for May 1.

