LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday night weather update for December 9th, 2023.

Tonight Lubbock will hit a low of 21 degrees for a hard freeze. We are extremely cold all across the South Plains with southwestern winds at 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow Sunday will peak back into the 50s – 60s for most. Lubbock’s high will reach 53 degrees for the day. In the afternoon, winds will pick up with gusts around 20-30 mph with elevated fire weather.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday night will still remain chilly with a low of 28 and Monday kicking off the week with a high of 60 and west southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Conditions will be a bit warmer for only a couple of days.

Monday night will cool down to 31 degrees and Tuesday seeing a high of 55 with southeastern winds blowing at 10-15 mph. The cool down will begin once again.

Tuesday night not warming much, with a low of 41 and Wednesday warming to 49 with a good chance of precipitation. We are looking at a 50% chance for Wednesday and Thursday! Abundant gulf moisture will be advected into the area which should bring us an inch of rain according to models!

Wednesday night will be cool with a low of 35 and Thursday barely warming to 42, being one of the coldest expected day for the week so far. Slushy wintry mix during the overnight hours is expected as temperatures fall below freezing.

Thursday night we will cool to 34 with possibly some showers into the overnight and morning hours of Friday. Our high Friday will reach 48 degrees with an A.M. chance of precipitation around 20%. Winds will return from the north.

Friday night will cool to 27 with Saturday starting the weekend in a not so warm way; another high of 48 degrees is expected.

