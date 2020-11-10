November 10th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and much cooler day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the low to mid-60’s. Lows will move back near the freezing mark tomorrow morning so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and turn your sprinklers off. Sunshine will remain abundant with a slow warm up expected into the weekend so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Conditions will remain dry until Friday when we watch for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the Eastern South Plains. This could impact a few high school football games so if you plan to attend, remember to watch for lightning! Saturday sunshine returns, which is perfect timing for the big game against Baylor!