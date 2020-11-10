November 10th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Gone are the 80° high temperatures for west Texas. Well, at least for the near future. Hopefully we will not see temperatures that high in the coming months. We’re getting to the end of the year and the air should be much cooler. We will see the cooler air today, thanks to this morning’s cold front. Clouds will clear, giving way to sunny skies. The air will remain dry in the region today, with 10-15 mph wind from the west-northwest. The high temperature will make it to 64°, which is below the average of 66°. Tomorrow will see temperatures start to climb up above average, but not by much at all. Lubbock is going to remain sunny and dry. The wind will actually drop to 5-10 mph. So it will be a very nice afternoon. The high temperature will be 68°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!