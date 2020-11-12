November 11th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday felt a bit on the chilly side, especially with the wind that was blowing in the afternoon. Unfortunately, the dry conditions will continue this afternoon, as high pressure dominates the southwest and southern United States. Expect more sunshine today, with only slightly higher temperatures. Lubbock will see light wind, with a high temperature of 68°. That is actually going to be two degrees above average for November 11. Tomorrow will still see sunny skies, dry air and light wind. The air is going to be much warmer, with the high temperature making it to 74° here in Lubbock.

