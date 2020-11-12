November 11th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 70’s tomorrow with abundant sunshine across the region so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Conditions will remain dry and mild until Friday when we watch for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the Eastern South Plains along with another cool down into the mid-50’s. This could impact a few high school football games so if you plan to attend, remember to watch for lightning! Saturday sunshine and warm temperatures return, which is perfect timing for the big game against Baylor!