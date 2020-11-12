November 12th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the low to mid-70’s. This will all change tomorrow as our next cold front pushes into the region, bringing a 20-25 degree drop in temperatures and our next chance for rain. This could impact a few high school football games so if you plan to attend, remember to watch for lightning! Also, please drive with caution because roadways will likely be slick. Saturday sunshine and warm temperatures return, which is perfect timing for the big game against Baylor! Then we will watch for yet another cool down beginning on Sunday, but conditions will stay dry and sunny.